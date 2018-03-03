Tokyo: 2 yakuza nabbed in alleged assault of acquaintance
tokyoreporter.com -- Mar 04
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including two organized crime members, over the alleged assault of a male acquaintance in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TBS News

In October, Tomoyuki Yamamoto, 49, Seiji Matsuoka, 44, both members of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, and one other person allegedly threatened the victim in a bar.

“You rascal, because of you I was arrested,” one of them reportedly said. “You’ll never be safe walking in Kameari.” The suspects then grabbed the victim by the shoulder.

According to the Kameari Police Station, Yamamoto admits to the allegations. “He’s always a liar,” the suspect told police. However, Matsuoka denies the allegations.

In May of last year, Matsuoka visited a restaurant employing the victim and confined him. Matsuoka was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with police.

Police believe that the suspects and victim experienced money-related problems in the past.

知人の男性に因縁を付けて暴行したとして、神戸山口組系の組員の男ら3人が逮捕されました。　指定暴力団神戸山口組系の組員・松岡清次容疑者（44）と山本智之容疑者（49）ら3人は去年10月、知人男性に「お前のせいでパクられただろ。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 04
Chiba: 3 youths nabbed in murder of elderly woman
Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested three youths over the murder of an elderly woman in her residence in Mobara City last month, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 04
Arrested former Taisei exec denies maglev bid-rigging allegations
A former official of a major contractor under arrest for his alleged involvement in rigging bids for work on the Tokyo-Osaka maglev project has denied the allegations, sources said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Mar 04
Body of newborn baby found in Saitama river
The body of a newborn baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached was found floating in the Arakawa River in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday morning. (Japan Today)
Mar 04
Tokyo: 2 yakuza nabbed in alleged assault of acquaintance
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including two organized crime members, over the alleged assault of a male acquaintance in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Obscene at any speed: Tokyo man flipped middle finger at speed monitoring system
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly driving a sports car more than 100 kilometers per hour over the speed limit, a crime he committed while making an obscene gesture, reports the Nikkan Sports (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
Chiba: Yakuza nabbed in '17 shooting in Matsudo
Chiba Prefectural Police have re-arrested five persons, including an organized crime member, over a shooting in Matsudo City last year that left one man seriously injured, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 03
One man dies after strong winter storm hits northern Japan
A winter storm continued to batter wide areas of Hokkaido and Tohoku on Friday, leading to the death of one man and significant transportation disruptions. (Japan Times)
Mar 03
Japanese idol group bans all gifts from fans to teen singers to help protect their values
After fans continued to ignore requests regarding what types of presents are appropriate, group institutes blanket ban. (soranews24.com)
Mar 03
Executives arrested for maglev bid-rigging
Tokyo prosecutors have arrested current and former executives of 2 out of the 4 major contractors suspected of being involved in bid-rigging over a maglev train project. (NHK)
Mar 03
Video teaches Japanese schoolgirls how to pick panties out of their butts without anyone noticing
Lingerie maker seeks to address the annoying problem called 'PK.' (soranews24.com)