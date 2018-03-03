Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons, including two organized crime members, over the alleged assault of a male acquaintance in Katsushika Ward last year, reports TBS News

In October, Tomoyuki Yamamoto, 49, Seiji Matsuoka, 44, both members of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, and one other person allegedly threatened the victim in a bar.

“You rascal, because of you I was arrested,” one of them reportedly said. “You’ll never be safe walking in Kameari.” The suspects then grabbed the victim by the shoulder.

According to the Kameari Police Station, Yamamoto admits to the allegations. “He’s always a liar,” the suspect told police. However, Matsuoka denies the allegations.

In May of last year, Matsuoka visited a restaurant employing the victim and confined him. Matsuoka was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with police.

Police believe that the suspects and victim experienced money-related problems in the past.

知人の男性に因縁を付けて暴行したとして、神戸山口組系の組員の男ら3人が逮捕されました。 指定暴力団神戸山口組系の組員・松岡清次容疑者（44）と山本智之容疑者（49）ら3人は去年10月、知人男性に「お前のせいでパクられただろ。