Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to make a strong push for a bid to host the 2025 World Expo in the western city of Osaka when he meets with a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions.

The BIE delegation plans to stay in Japan Monday through Friday to assess the feasibility and viability of the Osaka Expo project. The delegation will be headed by BIE Executive Committee Chairman Choi Jai-chul.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Osaka and nearby Kyoto Wednesday and Thursday, including Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay that is the proposed venue for the Expo. The meeting between Abe and the delegation is expected to take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The bidding race for the 2025 Expo also includes Ekaterinburg, Russia, and Baku, Azerbaijan. The Paris-based BIE will also send delegations to the two countries in April to assess the rival bids.

The findings by the delegations will be presented at a BIE general meeting in June. They will be a key factor for BIE member countries to determine the host site, a senior Japanese industry ministry official said.