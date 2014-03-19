Police in Meguro, Tokyo, have arrested an unemployed 33-year-old man on suspicion of fatally abusing his 5-year-old stepdaughter.
According to police, the suspect, Yudai Funato, beat the girl, Yua, several times in the bath since the end of February, Fuji TV reported. On Friday at around 6 p.m., Funato called 119 and said the girl’s heart had stopped. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Doctors noticed several bruises on the girl’s face and body and notified police about a case of possible child abuse.
Police said Funato, who was arrested on Saturday, has admitted to the charge and said he beat the girl because she wouldn’t do as she was told.
Funato lived with his 25-year-old wife, Yua and one-year-old son. The family moved to Tokyo from Kagawa Prefecture in January. In Kagawa, child welfare authorities took Yua into temporary protective custody on two occasions after she was abused.
When the family moved to Tokyo, Kagawa authorities notified a child welfare office in Shinagawa Ward. A representative visited the Funatos' apartment on Feb 9 but was unable to see Yua.
Police are also questioning Funato’s wife about whether or not she knew her husband was abusing Yua.
