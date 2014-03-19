Piece of metal found near Narita airport probed as potential plane part
Japan Times -- Mar 06
A 1-kg metal part found on a mountain near Narita airport is raising suspicions it’s part of a plane that flew over the area.

On official of the Narita Municipal Government said Monday that a resident found the object Sunday afternoon about 7 km northwest of runway B, and about 30 meters from a residential area.

The trapezoidal object was painted white and was 25 cm wide and 50 cm long. The city and the transport ministry have yet to confirm whether it belongs to an aircraft.

The ministry requires Japanese air carriers to report when aircraft lose parts larger than 100 sq. cm, nonmetal parts weighing 200 grams or more, and metal parts weighing 100 grams or more.

住宅のそばで、航空機から落下した部品が見つかりました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
