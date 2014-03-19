The Japan Wrestling Federation's ethics committee decided Tuesday to set up a third-party panel to investigate alleged power harassment of four-time Olympic gold medalist Kaori Icho by the head of the federation's training headquarters, who is her former coach.

It came to light last week that a complaint of the alleged power harassment was submitted to a related panel of the Cabinet Office in January.

Icho said in a statement later last week that she had nothing to do with the submitted complaint but would consider giving explanations if she receives a formal inquiry from a proper organization.

The five-member ethics committee unanimously decided at a meeting on Tuesday to set up a panel of several lawyers to conduct hearings on the matter. The panel of lawyers is expected to question concerned people, including Icho and the training chief, Kazuhito Sakae, over the next two or three weeks.

According to the complaint, Sakae allegedly prohibited Icho from using a facility of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, her main place to practice, and pressured Chikara Tanabe, a coach for the national team of male wrestlers, to stop training her.

女子レスリングの伊調馨選手にレスリング協会幹部がパワハラを行っていると告発があった問題で、内閣府が関係者に聞き取り調査を要請していることが分かりました。