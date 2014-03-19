The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for killing and dismembering her 21-year-old brother in 2016. In handing down a lighter sentence than prosecutors requested, the court said it found flaws with the prosecution's case, Fuji TV reported.

The defendant Emi Takeuchi made headlines across Japan in August 2016 when she killed her younger brother Ryo, and cut up his body with a kitchen knife at their home in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture.

On Monday, the court said the prosecution did not sufficiently prove that Takeuchi possessed murderous intent. The defendant, therefore, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the lesser charge of inflicting bodily injury resulting in death. Takeuchi's lawyer had argued she stabbed her brother but did not mean to kill him.

The case came to light when one of the victim's friends went to Takeuchi's house, but he was refused admittance by Emi. The man then contacted police, saying he had neither seen nor heard from Ryo since early August 2016.

Upon searching the two-story home with Takeuchi’s consent, police discovered two plastic bags containing a severed head and legs. More body parts were found in other rooms and in the refrigerator, police said.

The corpse was later positively identified as Takeuchi's brother. Takeuchi admitted to killing her brother in mid-August and then cutting up his body.

After her arrest, Takeuchi underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors, who requested an 18 year jail term, said that although Takeuchi remained vague about the motive for killing her brother, she planned the murder. The psychiatric evaluation concluded that she knew what she was doing and was fit to stand trial.

「殺意があったと断定できる証拠がない」などとして、懲役10年の判決を言い渡しました。