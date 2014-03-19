Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested an unemployed 32-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the 2-month-old son of his common-law wife.
According to police, Makoto Morita picked up the boy by the legs and shook him violently at their apartment between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He also covered the child's nose and mouth with his hand.
The child lost consciousness and his mother called 119 and reported that he wasn't breathing. The boy was taken to hospital where doctors notified police of a possible case of child abuse. Police said doctors also found the child had suffered broken bones. He remained in a coma on Tuesday.
Police said Morita has admitted to the charge but said he had no intent to kill the child. Police are also questioning the child's 29-year-old mother who was at home when the abuse occurred. She was quoted by police as saying she was too afraid of Morita to stop him.
