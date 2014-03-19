Futuristic floating spherical capsule hotels are unveiled to the press at the Huis Ten Bosch Dutch-themed theme park in Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday.

Huis Ten Bosch Co will start trials of the spherical capsule this month with an eye to beginning the service this summer. The company plans to have a ship tow the hotel between the theme park and a nearby island. One floating capsule can accommodate two or three persons, with its first floor designed as an accommodation cabin and second floor an observation dome.