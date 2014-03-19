Japan’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a plan to improve the accuracy of the government’s initial estimate of gross domestic product by collecting more data from the private sector on capital expenditure.
The government will test the new calculation method from fiscal 2019 with the goal of making a final decision by fiscal 2022, the internal affairs ministry said in a statement.
The changes could become a key factor in measuring whether the government’s efforts to revitalize the economy are actually working or not.
In the past, there have been large differences between preliminary and revised gross domestic product (GDP) data due to big swings in capital expenditure, which has caused some economists to question the accuracy of Japan’s GDP.
To solve this problem, the finance ministry will bring forward the timing of its quarterly survey on capital expenditure, according to the plan.
The Cabinet Office will use part of the results of this survey to calculate the capital expenditure component of preliminary GDP, the plan said.
The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for killing and dismembering her 21-year-old brother in 2016. In handing down a lighter sentence than prosecutors requested, the court said it found flaws with the prosecution's case, Fuji TV reported. (Japan Today)
The Japan Wrestling Federation's ethics committee decided Tuesday to set up a third-party panel to investigate alleged power harassment of four-time Olympic gold medalist Kaori Icho by the head of the federation's training headquarters, who is her former coach. (Jiji)
Japan's navy on Tuesday appointed the first woman to command a warship squadron, including the flagship Izumo helicopter carrier, as it tries to lure more females to make up for a dearth of male recruits in graying Japan. (Japan Today)
Kobe Steel Ltd admitted on Tuesday its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating, highlighting the challenges facing the 112-year-old company mired in compliance failures and malfeasance.
At last night's Academy Awards, the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling went to Kazuhiro Tsuji for his work on The Darkest Hour. It's an honor that very easily could have eluded him: In 2011, Tsuji quit the film industry, turning instead to art and dedicating himself to making larger-than-life, hyperrealistic sculptures of famous artists and other notable figures. Then Gary Oldman came calling. (artnet.com)