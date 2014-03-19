Kobe Steel admits data fraud went on for nearly 5 decades; CEO to quit
Japan Today -- Mar 07
Kobe Steel Ltd admitted on Tuesday its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating, highlighting the challenges facing the 112-year-old company mired in compliance failures and malfeasance.

Japan's third-biggest steelmaker said its CEO will step down to take responsibility for the widespread data fraud scandal that came to light last year, although doubts remain over its corporate culture and the possibility of future fines.

Kobe Steel, which supplies steel parts to manufacturers of cars, planes and trains around the world, admitted last year to supplying products with falsified specifications to about 500 customers, throwing global supply chains into turmoil.

The company, in announcing the results from a four-month-long investigation by an external committee, said it had also found new cases of impropriety, widening the total of affected clients to 605, including 222 customers overseas.

"I feel heavy responsibility as our data falsification has caused trouble to so many customers," the resigning CEO and chairman, Hiroya Kawasaki, told a news conference.

"I've offered my resignation ... as I think preventive measures should be done under a new management," he said.

Kawasaki will leave his post on April 1, with his successor to be decided soon by the board, the company said.

Inappropriate actions were widespread, and were carried out with the knowledge and involvement of many, including management, the company said.

Kobe Steel also announced the resignation of Executive Vice President Akira Kaneko and temporary pay cuts for up to 80 percent of all internal directors and executive officers.

The case was one of the country's biggest industrial scandals in recent memory, which set off a rash of malfeasance revelations by other Japanese heavyweights, hitting the country's reputation for manufacturing excellence.

In the past several months, Mitsubishi Materials Corp, Toray Industries and Ube Industries have also admitted to product data fabrication while automakers Nissan Motor and Subaru Corp have revealed incorrect final inspection procedures.

News source: Japan Today
MORE NEWS
Mar 07
Explosive eruption on Mt.Shinmoe
Mount Shinmoe, a volcano in southwestern Japan, has erupted explosively for the first time in 7 years. Japan's Meteorological Agency is warning people not to go near the mountain. (NHK)
Mar 07
Only 35% of Fukushima Daiichi workers tested
NHK has learned that only 35 percent of workers who responded to the March 2011 nuclear accident at Fukushima Daiichi plant have been checked for long-term effects of radiation. (NHK)
Mar 07
Woman gets 10 years in prison for killing, dismembering younger brother
The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 26-year-old woman to 10 years in prison for killing and dismembering her 21-year-old brother in 2016. In handing down a lighter sentence than prosecutors requested, the court said it found flaws with the prosecution's case, Fuji TV reported. (Japan Today)
Mar 07
Japan wrestling body to probe high-profile power harassment scandal
The Japan Wrestling Federation's ethics committee decided Tuesday to set up a third-party panel to investigate alleged power harassment of four-time Olympic gold medalist Kaori Icho by the head of the federation's training headquarters, who is her former coach. (Jiji)
Mar 07
MSDF appoints first woman to command warship squadron
Japan's navy on Tuesday appointed the first woman to command a warship squadron, including the flagship Izumo helicopter carrier, as it tries to lure more females to make up for a dearth of male recruits in graying Japan. (Japan Today)
Mar 07
Kobe Steel admits data fraud went on for nearly 5 decades; CEO to quit
Kobe Steel Ltd admitted on Tuesday its data fraud has been going on nearly five decades and also revealed new cases of cheating, highlighting the challenges facing the 112-year-old company mired in compliance failures and malfeasance. (Japan Today)
Mar 07
Floating capsule hotels
Futuristic floating spherical capsule hotels are unveiled to the press at the Huis Ten Bosch Dutch-themed theme park in Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Mar 07
Father arrested for abusing 2-month-old son of common-law wife
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested an unemployed 32-year-old man on suspicion of abusing the 2-month-old son of his common-law wife. (Japan Today)
Mar 07
Cabinet approves plan to improve preliminary GDP accuracy
Japan’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a plan to improve the accuracy of the government’s initial estimate of gross domestic product by collecting more data from the private sector on capital expenditure. (Japan Today)
Mar 06
Sculptor Kazuhiro Tsuji wins best makeup Oscar for transforming Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill
At last night's Academy Awards, the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling went to Kazuhiro Tsuji for his work on The Darkest Hour. It's an honor that very easily could have eluded him: In 2011, Tsuji quit the film industry, turning instead to art and dedicating himself to making larger-than-life, hyperrealistic sculptures of famous artists and other notable figures. Then Gary Oldman came calling. (artnet.com)