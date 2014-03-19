The Japanese government presented Wednesday an action plan to promote "awamori" distilled spirits, aiming to double exports of the specialty of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa in three years and triple them in five years.

The action plan was submitted to a public-private meeting attended by distillers and other businesses.

Awamori exports are estimated to have totaled 33 kiloliters for 2017. The government set a goal of increasing overseas shipments to 70 kiloliters in 2020 and 100 kiloliters in 2022.

In order to achieve this, the government and businesses will work together to improve the environment for exports and boost promotion activities targeting visitors to Japan.

The government plans to hold negotiations on tariff cuts with export destinations.