If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors.

Having been constructed in 1958, some might argue that the staid and dated interiors are all part of the tower’s charm, but this year, to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Tokyo Tower is bringing its image firmly into the present with some brand new refurbished areas featuring modern and futuristic designs.

While sections of the 150 metre-high Main Deck viewing area are currently undergoing a facelift, the 250-metre high Top Deck is now open for business, after being closed for renovations since October 2016. The whole visitor experience has been overhauled as well, with the journey up to the tower’s highest viewing point now being rebranded as the “Top Deck Tour“.

The Top Deck Tours run every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. every day and require an advance reservation, which can be made online or in person at the reception desk on the ground floor of the tower.

Tickets, which include admission to both the main deck and the top deck, cost 2,800 yen for adults (aged 16 and over), 1,800 yen for children (7-15 years of age) and 1,200 yen for children (aged 4-6).