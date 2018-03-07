If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors.
Having been constructed in 1958, some might argue that the staid and dated interiors are all part of the tower’s charm, but this year, to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Tokyo Tower is bringing its image firmly into the present with some brand new refurbished areas featuring modern and futuristic designs.
While sections of the 150 metre-high Main Deck viewing area are currently undergoing a facelift, the 250-metre high Top Deck is now open for business, after being closed for renovations since October 2016. The whole visitor experience has been overhauled as well, with the journey up to the tower’s highest viewing point now being rebranded as the “Top Deck Tour“.
The Top Deck Tours run every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. every day and require an advance reservation, which can be made online or in person at the reception desk on the ground floor of the tower.
Tickets, which include admission to both the main deck and the top deck, cost 2,800 yen for adults (aged 16 and over), 1,800 yen for children (7-15 years of age) and 1,200 yen for children (aged 4-6).
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
As more foreign travelers visit the historic Japanese capital of Kyoto crowded and delayed city buses have become a headache for local citizens, prompting traffic authorities to take steps to ensure smoother passenger services and encourage the use of subway lines. (Japan Times)
Japan has some amazing prison food, which should be no surprise. Inmates are served healthy, nutritious meals of grilled fish, salads, rice and soup - which are actually healthier than most school lunches around the world! Would you like to try what prisoners eat? There's a prison in Hokkaido that serves authentic meals to the public and that is where I went -- Abashiri. (ONLY in JAPAN)