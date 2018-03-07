Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a burned-out container on a property in Sodegaura City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7).

At around 2:20 a.m., a security guard on patrol alerted emergency services after seeing flames emanating from the property of a used car exporter. About one hour later, a fire crew extinguished the blaze, which burned about 100 square meters on the property.

According to the Kisarazu Police Station, a charred corpse was found inside one of two containers. Due to the condition of the body, the approximate age and gender of the person are not known.

Police are now working to identify the body and determine the cause of the fire.

千葉県袖ケ浦市の中古車輸出会社のヤードでコンテナが焼ける火事がありました。コンテナから1人の遺体が見つかり、警察が身元の確認を進めています。