Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a burned-out container on a property in Sodegaura City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7).
At around 2:20 a.m., a security guard on patrol alerted emergency services after seeing flames emanating from the property of a used car exporter. About one hour later, a fire crew extinguished the blaze, which burned about 100 square meters on the property.
According to the Kisarazu Police Station, a charred corpse was found inside one of two containers. Due to the condition of the body, the approximate age and gender of the person are not known.
Police are now working to identify the body and determine the cause of the fire.
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water. (Japan Today)
Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a burned-out container on a property in Sodegaura City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government presented Wednesday an action plan to promote "awamori" distilled spirits, aiming to double exports of the specialty of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa in three years and triple them in five years. (Jiji)
Japan's financial watchdog plans to penalize a number of cryptocurrency exchange operators for not taking adequate steps to protect customers and prevent money laundering, Nikkei learned Wednesday. (Nikkei)