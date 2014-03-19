A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front.
Eizan Electric Railway Co. showed the train named Hiei to the media two weeks ahead of its launch on March 21 on the Eizan Main line. The train is expected to become a new tourist attraction on the sightseeing route from central Kyoto toward Mt. Hiei and Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake in Shiga Prefecture.
The train will operate every 40 minutes except Tuesdays. Without extra fees, visitors can get on the train equipped with oval-shaped windows and spacious seats.
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
As more foreign travelers visit the historic Japanese capital of Kyoto crowded and delayed city buses have become a headache for local citizens, prompting traffic authorities to take steps to ensure smoother passenger services and encourage the use of subway lines. (Japan Times)
Japan has some amazing prison food, which should be no surprise. Inmates are served healthy, nutritious meals of grilled fish, salads, rice and soup - which are actually healthier than most school lunches around the world! Would you like to try what prisoners eat? There's a prison in Hokkaido that serves authentic meals to the public and that is where I went -- Abashiri. (ONLY in JAPAN)