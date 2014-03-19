A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front.

Eizan Electric Railway Co. showed the train named Hiei to the media two weeks ahead of its launch on March 21 on the Eizan Main line. The train is expected to become a new tourist attraction on the sightseeing route from central Kyoto toward Mt. Hiei and Lake Biwa, Japan's largest lake in Shiga Prefecture.

The train will operate every 40 minutes except Tuesdays. Without extra fees, visitors can get on the train equipped with oval-shaped windows and spacious seats.

叡山電鉄(京都市)は7日、出町柳―八瀬比叡山口を結ぶ叡山本線で21日から運行する新型の観光用車両「ひえい」を報道陣に公開した。比叡山などの神秘的な雰囲気をイメージし、車両正面にあしらった金の楕円のデザインが特徴。京都中心部から比叡山や琵琶湖方面に向かう観光ルートの新たな顔となりそうだ。