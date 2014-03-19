Japan suspected child abuse victims top 65,000 in 2017
Jiji -- Mar 09
The number of children suspected to have been abused in Japan in 2017 topped 65,000 in 2017, hitting another record high, police data showed Thursday.

Police referred 65,431 suspected abuse victims under 18 to child consultation centers, up some 20 pct from the previous year. The total rose for the 13th straight year since the statistics began in 2004, according to the National Policy Agency data.

"The growing public awareness of child abuse apparently led to an increase in reports from local communities," an NPA official said.

The number of children believed to have suffered psychological abuse, including verbal assaults, stood at 46,439, about 70 pct of the total. More than 60 pct of them were exposed to violence, mainly between their parents.

Physical abuse was suspected for 12,343 children, while 6,398 appeared to have incurred negligence or neglect, and 251 seemed to have been sexually abused.

去年、警察が虐待を受けている可能性があるとして児童相談所に通告した子どもの数は全国で6万5000人を超え、過去最悪を更新しました。　去年、警察が児童相談所に通告した子どもの数は6万5431人で、13年連続で増加し、親を殺人容疑などで検挙した数も過去最悪を更新しました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
