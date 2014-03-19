The number of children suspected to have been abused in Japan in 2017 topped 65,000 in 2017, hitting another record high, police data showed Thursday.
Police referred 65,431 suspected abuse victims under 18 to child consultation centers, up some 20 pct from the previous year. The total rose for the 13th straight year since the statistics began in 2004, according to the National Policy Agency data.
"The growing public awareness of child abuse apparently led to an increase in reports from local communities," an NPA official said.
The number of children believed to have suffered psychological abuse, including verbal assaults, stood at 46,439, about 70 pct of the total. More than 60 pct of them were exposed to violence, mainly between their parents.
Physical abuse was suspected for 12,343 children, while 6,398 appeared to have incurred negligence or neglect, and 251 seemed to have been sexually abused.
The number of teens implicated in cases involving marijuana increased by more than fivefold between 2013 and 2017, the National Police Agency said, raising concern that use of the drug is spreading among juveniles. (Japan Times)
Eleven Pacific Rim countries signed the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership here Thursday afternoon, finalizing the trade and investment agreement just over a year after the American withdrawal left its fate in question. (Nikkei)
The Finance Ministry on Thursday released to the Diet two internal documents related to a controversial 2016 land sale to Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen, but refused to confirm if it has other versions of the records --- further enraging opposition parties. (Japan Times)
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water. (Japan Today)
Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a corpse was found in a burned-out container on a property in Sodegaura City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 7). (tokyoreporter.com)