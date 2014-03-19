Eleven Pacific Rim countries signed the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership here Thursday afternoon, finalizing the trade and investment agreement just over a year after the American withdrawal left its fate in question.

The pact, renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, retains all of the tariff reductions and eliminations from the original version signed in 2016 by the 11 nations and the U.S. It suspends 22 other provisions, including some intellectual property rules.

With the deal signed, members will begin domestic ratification procedures. The CPTPP will take effect once it is approved by at least six countries.

The Japanese government will submit the agreement and related legislation to parliament this month, aiming for passage by June. The CPTPP is expected to make imported goods like meat, wine and cheese cheaper for Japanese consumers, as well as benefit Japanese exporters by cutting tariffs on such products as cars.

アメリカを除くTPP（環太平洋経済連携協定）の11カ国はチリで署名式を行い、協定の早期発効に向けて国内手続きを本格化させることを確認しました。 （経済部・進優子記者報告） アメリカが離脱してから1年余り、ようやく署名にこぎつけました。