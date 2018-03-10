Another eruption at Mt. Shinmoe
NHK -- Mar 10
Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago.

The Meteorological Agency says the eruption occurred shortly before 2 AM Saturday at Mount Shinmoe, which straddles Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures. Volcanic rocks landed 1.8 kilometers away from the crater.

Agency officials say lava is still moving down the northwestern slope.

The agency is keeping the volcanic alert level at 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. This means people should stay away from the mountain.

The agency is warning that eruptions could send large rocks flying up to 4 kilometers from the crater, and that pyroclastic flows could travel 4 kilometers from the crater, as well.

噴火した新燃岳から流れ出る溶岩が確認された。　鹿児島地方気象台は、9日午前10時すぎに新燃岳で溶岩が火口から北西側に流れ出ていることを確認した。6日、7年ぶりに爆発的噴火をした宮崎県と鹿児島県にまたがる霧島山の新燃岳。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 10
Another eruption at Mt. Shinmoe
Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago. (NHK)
Mar 08
Newly designed tourist train unveiled in Kyoto
A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front. (Kyodo)
Mar 08
Tokyo Tower opens up new 'Top Deck Tour' with futuristic interiors, free drinks and extra services
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
Mar 01
Ban on entry to Mount Aso crater areas lifted
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
Feb 26
Kyoto mulls nightlife revamp to please tourists
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
Feb 24
Kyoto struggles to keep buses running on time amid surge in overseas visitors
As more foreign travelers visit the historic Japanese capital of Kyoto crowded and delayed city buses have become a headache for local citizens, prompting traffic authorities to take steps to ensure smoother passenger services and encourage the use of subway lines. (Japan Times)
Feb 23
Japanese train station stirs up nostalgia with beautiful rural setting and one-carriage train
For people living in crowded cities in Japan, nothing tugs at the heartstrings more than a picturesque image of a tiny train station in the middle of the countryside. (soranews24.com)
Feb 22
What Japanese prison food is like
Japan has some amazing prison food, which should be no surprise. Inmates are served healthy, nutritious meals of grilled fish, salads, rice and soup - which are actually healthier than most school lunches around the world! Would you like to try what prisoners eat? There's a prison in Hokkaido that serves authentic meals to the public and that is where I went -- Abashiri. (ONLY in JAPAN)
Feb 22
Number of foreign visitors to Japan rises 9% to 2.5 million in January
The estimated number of foreign visitors for January rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 2,501,500, a record for the month, the Japan Tourism Agency said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Feb 22
Kyoto becomes wedding destination for couples from abroad
An increasing number of couples from overseas are having wedding ceremonies in Kyoto, western Japan, attracted by the ancient capital's reputation as symbolizing traditional Japanese culture. (Jiji)