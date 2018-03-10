Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago.
The Meteorological Agency says the eruption occurred shortly before 2 AM Saturday at Mount Shinmoe, which straddles Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures. Volcanic rocks landed 1.8 kilometers away from the crater.
Agency officials say lava is still moving down the northwestern slope.
The agency is keeping the volcanic alert level at 3, on a scale of 1 to 5. This means people should stay away from the mountain.
The agency is warning that eruptions could send large rocks flying up to 4 kilometers from the crater, and that pyroclastic flows could travel 4 kilometers from the crater, as well.
