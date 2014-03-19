Peruvian man sentenced to death over 2015 murders in Japan
Jiji -- Mar 10
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a Peruvian man to death, as sought by public prosecutors, for killing six residents, including two girls, of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in September 2015.

Naoto Sasaki, presiding judge at Saitama District Court, recognized that the 32-year-old Peruvian, Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, had full competence to take criminal responsibility for the murders, dismissing the defense side's claim that he did not on the grounds of insanity.

Sasaki also acknowledged Nakada's murderous intent, pointing out that the suspect stabbed the victims in the chest or stomach when he broke into their houses to steal money and valuables.

In the lay-judge trial, public prosecutors claimed that Nakada was mentally competent to take full criminal responsibility, as his actions were apparently backed by deliberate intent, such as changing into different jackets after the murders and hiding some of the bodies in closets.

The defense side pleaded Nakada's innocence by reason of insanity, claiming he suffered from schizophrenia and that hallucinations from the illness made him unable to tell right from wrong.

埼玉県熊谷市で2015年、小学生2人を含む男女6人を殺害した強盗殺人などの罪に問われているペルー人の男について、さいたま地裁は異例となる冒頭での死刑判決言い渡しを行いました。
News sources: Jiji, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 10
Another eruption at Mt. Shinmoe
Another eruption at a volcano in southwestern Japan sent smoke soaring to a height of 4,500 meters, the highest altitude reached since volcanic activity began 9 days ago. (NHK)
Mar 10
Tax chief resigns amid controversy
The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July. (NHK)
Mar 10
Peruvian man sentenced to death over 2015 murders in Japan
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a Peruvian man to death, as sought by public prosecutors, for killing six residents, including two girls, of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in September 2015. (Jiji)
Mar 09
Japan suspected child abuse victims top 65,000 in 2017
The number of children suspected to have been abused in Japan in 2017 topped 65,000 in 2017, hitting another record high, police data showed Thursday. (Jiji)
Mar 09
Japan's juvenile crime at postwar record low, but rising marijuana use concerns police agency
The number of teens implicated in cases involving marijuana increased by more than fivefold between 2013 and 2017, the National Police Agency said, raising concern that use of the drug is spreading among juveniles. (Japan Times)
Mar 09
11 nations sign revamped TPP in Chile
Eleven Pacific Rim countries signed the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership here Thursday afternoon, finalizing the trade and investment agreement just over a year after the American withdrawal left its fate in question. (Nikkei)
Mar 08
Newly designed tourist train unveiled in Kyoto
A train operator in Kyoto on Wednesday unveiled a new train carriage featuring a huge gold oval design on the front. (Kyodo)
Mar 08
Caregiver arrested for pouring boiling water on 96-year-old woman
Police in Hashimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old male caregiver at a nursing home on suspicion of assault after a 96-year-old nursing home resident was burned by boiling water. (Japan Today)
Mar 08
Coca-Cola to launch its first alcoholic drink in Japan
Coca-Cola plans to launch its first ever alcoholic drink in Japan, in a surprising departure for a U.S. company identified with cola and other non-alcoholic beverages. (Japan Today)
Mar 08
Nuclear regulator: Fukushima accident not over
Nearly 7 years after the triple meltdown at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japan's chief nuclear regulator says the 2011 accident is not over. (NHK)