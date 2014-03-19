A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a Peruvian man to death, as sought by public prosecutors, for killing six residents, including two girls, of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in September 2015.
Naoto Sasaki, presiding judge at Saitama District Court, recognized that the 32-year-old Peruvian, Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena, had full competence to take criminal responsibility for the murders, dismissing the defense side's claim that he did not on the grounds of insanity.
Sasaki also acknowledged Nakada's murderous intent, pointing out that the suspect stabbed the victims in the chest or stomach when he broke into their houses to steal money and valuables.
In the lay-judge trial, public prosecutors claimed that Nakada was mentally competent to take full criminal responsibility, as his actions were apparently backed by deliberate intent, such as changing into different jackets after the murders and hiding some of the bodies in closets.
The defense side pleaded Nakada's innocence by reason of insanity, claiming he suffered from schizophrenia and that hallucinations from the illness made him unable to tell right from wrong.
