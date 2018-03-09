The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July.
He became caught up in the scandal relating to the sale of the property by a regional Finance Ministry bureau to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen in Osaka in 2016. The sale price was 7.5 million dollars less than its market value, sparking allegations of cronyism.
After the scandal broke in February last year, Sagawa appeared in the Diet to answer questions about the deal.
He insisted that regional bureau officials did not negotiate a price with Moritomo. The emergence of a voice recording cast doubt on Sagawa's claim.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife was initially set to be the honorary principal of an elementary school that Moritomo Gakuen planned to open last April. Abe says neither he nor his wife was involved in the deal.
Last week the scandal was back in the spotlight after a newspaper claimed documents of the sale had been altered. The report alleged some parts of the documents submitted to the Diet last year were different from the originals.
After becoming Tax Agency chief last July, Sagawa did not hold a press briefing, despite numerous requests.
Protests were recently held in front of the National Tax Agency building and in other places to demand Sagawa's resignation.
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a Peruvian man to death, as sought by public prosecutors, for killing six residents, including two girls, of Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in September 2015. (Jiji)
Yokozuna Hakuho submitted a notice to the Japan Sumo Association on Friday that he would not participate in the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament set to begin on Sunday because of an injury to the big toe on his left foot. (the-japan-news.com)
Wynn Resorts has agreed to pay $2.4 billion in a settlement with a Tokyo casino game maker and its U.S. unit over the forced redemption of their shares in the Las Vegas-based casino operating company in 2012. (Japan Today)
The number of teens implicated in cases involving marijuana increased by more than fivefold between 2013 and 2017, the National Police Agency said, raising concern that use of the drug is spreading among juveniles. (Japan Times)
Eleven Pacific Rim countries signed the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership here Thursday afternoon, finalizing the trade and investment agreement just over a year after the American withdrawal left its fate in question. (Nikkei)
The Finance Ministry on Thursday released to the Diet two internal documents related to a controversial 2016 land sale to Osaka-based school operator Moritomo Gakuen, but refused to confirm if it has other versions of the records --- further enraging opposition parties. (Japan Times)