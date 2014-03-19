Japan's Ministry of Finance is expected to admit that it has secretly rewritten documents related to a controversial discount sale of state land to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen, government sources said Saturday.
The admission that public documents have been tampered with is likely to deal a heavy blow to the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, political watchers said.
Opposition parties look certain to grill Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, over the issue in parliament next week, they said.
Moritomo Gakuen is one of the school operators at the center of favoritism allegations against Abe.
The MOF has confirmed that such wording as the "special nature" of the land deal has been removed from its original documents before copies were disclosed to lawmakers, according to the sources.
Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The government is likely to scrap plans for the domestic development of a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter jet due to expected huge costs, government sources said Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo on Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed over 80,000, with some 600 people including families of the victims commemorating those lost in the bombing. (Japan Today)
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old former part-time employee at a bedding warehouse in Kazo City for allegedly starting a fire to the structure on Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July. (NHK)