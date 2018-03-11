Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man believed to be foreigner died after being found collapsed at rail station in Chiryu City, reports NHK

At just past 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, a male passenger at Mikawa Chiryu Station alerted emergency services about a man collapsed and bleeding from his head on a platform.

After being transported to a hospital, the man was confirmed dead about one hour later.

According to police, the man is believed to be a foreign national aged in his 30s or 40s. His man suffered several stab wounds to the head and body. Eyewitnesses reported seeing persons fleeing the platform around the time of the discovery.

In addition to seeking to identify the man, police are examining security camera footage at Mikawa Chiryu Station, which is not manned with personnel. The case is being treated as murder.

愛知県知立市の無人駅のホームで頭から血を流して倒れている男性が見つかり、その後、死亡しました。警察は殺人事件として調べています。 10日午後11時すぎ、名鉄三河知立駅のホームで「頭から出血した男性が倒れている」と119番通報がありました。