Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man believed to be foreigner died after being found collapsed at rail station in Chiryu City, reports NHK
At just past 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, a male passenger at Mikawa Chiryu Station alerted emergency services about a man collapsed and bleeding from his head on a platform.
After being transported to a hospital, the man was confirmed dead about one hour later.
According to police, the man is believed to be a foreign national aged in his 30s or 40s. His man suffered several stab wounds to the head and body. Eyewitnesses reported seeing persons fleeing the platform around the time of the discovery.
In addition to seeking to identify the man, police are examining security camera footage at Mikawa Chiryu Station, which is not manned with personnel. The case is being treated as murder.
Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The government is likely to scrap plans for the domestic development of a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter jet due to expected huge costs, government sources said Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo on Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed over 80,000, with some 600 people including families of the victims commemorating those lost in the bombing. (Japan Today)
Japan's Ministry of Finance is expected to admit that it has secretly rewritten documents related to a controversial discount sale of state land to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen, government sources said Saturday. (Jiji)
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old former part-time employee at a bedding warehouse in Kazo City for allegedly starting a fire to the structure on Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July. (NHK)