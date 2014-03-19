Tokyo on Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed over 80,000, with some 600 people including families of the victims commemorating those lost in the bombing.
Prince Akishino, the younger son of Emperor Akihito, his wife Princess Kiko and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike also attended the memorial service at a hall in the capital's Sumida Ward where the remains of many of the unidentified victims were placed.
Among other participants were Hideo Yoshida, 83, from the northeastern Japanese city of Fukushima, who has been attending the annual ceremony over the past 30 years.
"I still think today that if there had been no war, everyone could have had different lives," he said. Yoshida's father went missing in the bombing and his older sister suffered burns and died two years later.
Koike said at the service, "It is our responsibility to pass on our knowledge (of the air raids) to the next generation so that the tragedy of war will not be forgotten, as well as to protect the peace and safety of the world."
In the early hours of March 10, 1945, some 300 U.S. B-29 bombers dropped incendiary bombs on parts of Tokyo, particularly on densely populated areas.
The number of air raid victims registered on the Tokyo government's list totaled 81,058.
Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The government is likely to scrap plans for the domestic development of a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter jet due to expected huge costs, government sources said Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo on Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed over 80,000, with some 600 people including families of the victims commemorating those lost in the bombing. (Japan Today)
Japan's Ministry of Finance is expected to admit that it has secretly rewritten documents related to a controversial discount sale of state land to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen, government sources said Saturday. (Jiji)
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old former part-time employee at a bedding warehouse in Kazo City for allegedly starting a fire to the structure on Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July. (NHK)