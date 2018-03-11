Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun
At around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, a man reported the discovery of a woman and her son collapsed at the parking structure of a shopping mall, located in Naka Ward.
According to the Nishisakai Police Station, the boy, 2, who experienced severe head trauma, was confirmed dead at a hospital seven hours later. The woman suffered a broken pelvis.
Based on eyewitness testimony, police suspect that the woman, a resident of Higashi Osaka City, attempted to kill her son and take her own life in leaping from the third floor of the structure.
Police are investigating whether to accuse the woman of murder.
The government is likely to scrap plans for the domestic development of a successor to the Air Self-Defense Force's F-2 fighter jet due to expected huge costs, government sources said Saturday. (the-japan-news.com)
Tokyo on Saturday marked the 73rd anniversary of U.S. air raids during World War II that killed over 80,000, with some 600 people including families of the victims commemorating those lost in the bombing. (Japan Today)
Japan's Ministry of Finance is expected to admit that it has secretly rewritten documents related to a controversial discount sale of state land to private school operator Moritomo Gakuen, government sources said Saturday. (Jiji)
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old former part-time employee at a bedding warehouse in Kazo City for allegedly starting a fire to the structure on Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
The Japanese government on Friday approved the resignation of Nobuhisa Sagawa as Commissioner of the National Tax Agency after more than a year of controversy over the sale of a plot of state-owned land. Sagawa was in charge of state property at the Finance Ministry until last July. (NHK)