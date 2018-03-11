Boy dies in plunge with mother from parking garage
Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun

At around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, a man reported the discovery of a woman and her son collapsed at the parking structure of a shopping mall, located in Naka Ward.

According to the Nishisakai Police Station, the boy, 2, who experienced severe head trauma, was confirmed dead at a hospital seven hours later. The woman suffered a broken pelvis.

Based on eyewitness testimony, police suspect that the woman, a resident of Higashi Osaka City, attempted to kill her son and take her own life in leaping from the third floor of the structure.

Police are investigating whether to accuse the woman of murder.

大阪府堺市のスーパーの建物から35歳の女性が2歳の長男を抱えて飛び降り、長男が死亡しました。　10日午後3時半ごろ、堺市中区のスーパーの3階にある駐車場で、「女性と子どもが飛び降りた」と目撃した人から119番通報がありました。
