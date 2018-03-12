Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso has acknowledged that officials from his ministry altered 14 documents in connection with the controversial sale of state-owned land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

Aso told a news conference on Monday that the alterations were extremely regrettable and he offered his apologies.

He added that the ministry would fully cooperate with the investigation into the school operator and take steps to prevent a recurrence.

Aso also said he is not considering stepping down over the case.