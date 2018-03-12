Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso has acknowledged that officials from his ministry altered 14 documents in connection with the controversial sale of state-owned land to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.
Aso told a news conference on Monday that the alterations were extremely regrettable and he offered his apologies.
He added that the ministry would fully cooperate with the investigation into the school operator and take steps to prevent a recurrence.
Aso also said he is not considering stepping down over the case.
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have sent three persons, including a 16-year-old girl, to prosecutors over a stunt in which they uploaded footage of her having her chest fondled by passersby in front of JR Shibuya Station to YouTube, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 25-year-old man to nine years in prison for kidnapping a girl, now 17, who was found safe about two years after she went missing in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in 2014. (Jiji)
Japan's Finance Ministry says changes to 14 documents relating to a controversial state land deal included deletions of an episode involving the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The alterations were made after the Diet took up the issue. (NHK)
With spring finally here, last weekend the Kanto Little League Senior Division, in which junior-high-aged athletes compete, held its opening ceremony. The festivities took place at Jingu Stadium, one of Tokyo's most prestigious baseball venues, and to make things even more special Ami Inamura was present to throw out the first pitch. (Japan Today)
Osaka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been an attempted murder-suicide that left a 2-year-old boy dead and his mother seriously injured after a plunge from a parking structure in Sakai City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)