Event promoting Fukushima fish cancelled
NHK -- Mar 13
An event in Thailand promoting flounder from Fukushima has been cancelled amid concerns from consumers.

The event was being held at a Japanese restaurant and scheduled to run through the end of the month. The export of flounder caught in waters off Fukushima was resumed on March 1st for the first time since the 2011 nuclear accident.

The Fukushima prefectural government says a consumer group raised concerns about the safety of the fish. The group said the fish were caught in contaminated waters and dangerous to eat.

The group also reportedly demanded the Thai government announce the name of a local restaurant that sold the fish.

Consumers took to social media to voice their concerns.

Organizers say they cancelled the event to avoid confusion.

Nearly 130 kilograms of flounder have been exported from Fukushima to Thailand but close to half remains untouched. Exports are essentially halted.

A Fukushima government official said the prefecture will continue to promote the safety of the fish in hopes of once again resuming the exports.

タイのバンコクで開催される予定だった福島県産のヒラメを使ったイベントが現地の消費者団体などから安全性を懸念する声が上がったため中止となりました。　原発事故後、初めてタイに輸出された福島県産のヒラメなどを使ったイベントは、10日からバンコク市内にある日本料理店で始まる予定でした。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
