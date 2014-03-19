Dead bodies apparently of unborn babies preserved in formalin have been found under the floor of a private house in Tokyo, police sources said Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department does not view this as a criminal case. Obstetric and gynecological specialists used to live in the vacant house on sale.Seven such bodies were found in six of the 16 bottles found under the floor of a lavatory and elsewhere in the house, the sources said.Of the remaining 10 bottles, three were empty. It was not immediately clear what was inside the other seven bottles.The bodies are believed to be those of babies that were aborted or died during birth, judging from their sizes, the sources said.