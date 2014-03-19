With spring finally here, last weekend the Kanto Little League Senior Division, in which junior-high-aged athletes compete, held its opening ceremony. The festivities took place at Jingu Stadium, one of Tokyo's most prestigious baseball venues, and to make things even more special Ami Inamura was present to throw out the first pitch.

The 22-year-old Inamura is a gravure/swimsuit model and media personality, but she wasn't chosen simply for her looks and charm. Inamura played baseball herself in the Kanto Little League's Senior Division where she was her team's captain and starting pitcher. Even now, the Tokyo native often appears in promotions for sports teams and events, and often shows off her batting form during photo shoots.

When Inamura took the mound at Jingu Stadium last Sunday, players from 202 various Kanto Little League teams stood around her in a horseshoe formation. She threw three pitches, with her fastest clocking in at 96 kilometers (59.7 miles) per hour, not far off her personal best of 103.

But while the aim was to get the junior high schoolers in attendance fired up, the promotion apparently worked a little too well. After Inamura threw her third and final pitch, the horde of hundreds of boys started creeping in closer and closer, and within seconds the swarm closed in on Inamura so tightly that she could no longer be seen.