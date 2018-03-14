A western Japanese city has unveiled a new plan to urge more foreigners to move there to halt the decline in its population.

Akitakata City is located in a mountainous area in Hiroshima Prefecture. It has a population of 29,000, down about 1,700 from 5 years ago.

Experts say Akitakata is the first Japanese city to promote the settlement of foreign nationals as part of measures to tackle the problem of a falling population.

The plan released on Tuesday says the city will work with the local business industry to accept more foreign employees so half of the city's foreign population will have decided to settle there by fiscal 2022.

It also says the city will host schools for international students to learn nursing care and information technology to help them work in the city after graduation.

City officials are planning to encourage more people from overseas to get involved with activities to pass down the local tradition of "kagura," the Shinto ritual dance performance.

They also plan to exchange information with other municipalities working on accepting more foreigners.