Ministry studies diaper disposal methods
NHK -- Mar 14
Japan's infrastructure ministry is studying a system that will allow people to discard used diapers in the sewage system.

The study is aimed at helping parents and caregivers for the elderly to solve the problem of keeping soiled diapers until a designated garbage collection day.

Ministry officials say one possible way would be to develop a special type of garbage disposal that shreds diapers to allow them to pass through sewage pipes.

At a meeting of an expert panel on Tuesday, the ministry discussed desirable diaper materials and shredding methods.

The ministry presented plans to develop a prototype disposal device, and to install larger machines at elderly care facilities and condominiums to dispose of large amounts of diapers.

The ministry is aiming to begin demonstration tests with prototype machines during fiscal 2018.

Experts are expected to study such details as how to prevent sewers from clogging and covering the related costs. They are expected to make a decision by fiscal 2021.

Professor Hiroaki Morita of Nihon University heads the panel. He said that as Japan's population ages, the burden of disposing of diapers increases. He said the challenge is a big one and that the panel will address problems one by one.

Mar 14
Japan govt adopts bills to lower adult age to 18
The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted on Tuesday bills to amend the Civil Code and other laws to lower Japan's adult age from 20 to 18. (Jiji)
Mar 14
Tokyo's Tsukiji market receives 460-kilogram bluefin tuna
A bluefin tuna weighing as much as 460 kilograms from Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, arrived at the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo on Tuesday morning for auction. (Jiji)
Mar 14
Narita airport wins approval to expand hours for takeoffs and landings, but noise concerns remain
The operator of Narita airport agreed Tuesday with the Chiba Prefectural Government, surrounding municipalities and the transport ministry on a plan to expand the hours for landings and takeoffs in bid to enhance the functions of the international gateway - but some nearby residents are concerned about increased noise. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Classrooms go digital
Students may no longer need blackboards and notebooks. Starting in April, a junior high school in Tokyo will feature a digital classroom. (NHK)
Mar 14
Man bashes girl, 16, in head with hammer at JR Kameido Station
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the male perpetrator who attacked a teenage girl with a hammer at a rail station in Koto Ward on Monday, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 14
46-year-old man, 16-year-old girl found dead in apparent suicide at love hotel
An unemployed 46-year-old man and a 16-year-old high school girl were found dead in the room of a love hotel in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, in what police believe was a joint suicide. (Japan Today)
Mar 14
Japan restaurant chain ordered to pay damages over raw-meat food poisoning deaths
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered restaurant chain operator Foods Forus Co. to pay ¥169 million ($1.58 million) to the families of three victims who died from food poisoning after eating raw meat at one of its barbecue restaurants in 2011. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Japan's overworked and underpaid teachers
The Teaching and Learning International Survey carried out by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2013 - to examine the working hours of public middle school teachers in 34 countries and regions - came as a shock. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Mar 14
Japanese city plans to boost int'l immigrants
A western Japanese city has unveiled a new plan to urge more foreigners to move there to halt the decline in its population. (NHK)