Unions of three Toyota Motor's group firms have decided to accept a 14-dollar monthly base wage increase proposed by management.

Executives at Denso, Aisin Seiki and Toyota Industries also said they will fully accept unions' requests for bonuses.

The decisions came as the automaker and other major Japanese businesses prepare to answer union requests in annual spring wage negotiations on Wednesday.

The All Toyota Workers' Unions, made up of labor unions of the parent and group companies, requested a 28-dollar-or-more base pay raise for a 3rd straight year.

This year's negotiations are unusual because the three group firms ended their wage talks before the parent company.