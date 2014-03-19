Japan's overworked and underpaid teachers
Japan Times -- Mar 14
The Teaching and Learning International Survey carried out by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2013 - to examine the working hours of public middle school teachers in 34 countries and regions - came as a shock.

The international average was 38.3 hours per week, but by far the highest was Japan's with 53.9 hours, far higher than any others on the survey. The second highest was Alberta, Canada, with 48.2 hours, and the third was Singapore, with 47.6 hours.

What was even more alarming, however, was a survey carried out by the education ministry in 2016, showing that elementary school teachers in Japan worked an average of 57 hours and 25 minutes, and junior high school teachers 63 hours and 18 minutes per week.

According to the survey, 33.5 percent of elementary school teachers and 57.7 percent of junior high teachers are estimated to have clocked more than 80 hours of overtime a month. If the hours that teachers routinely spend at home to take care of their workload, which come to four or five hours a week, are included, 57.8 percent of elementary school teachers and 74.1 percent of junior high teachers did more than 80 percent of monthly overtime - a level of overwork deemed to threaten workers' health.

Of course, there are other jobs that require long working hours, such as those in the food and beverage, construction and information-technology sectors. But the ratio of people in those sectors working more than 60 hours a week - roughly translating to over 80 hours of overtime a month - is 28.4 percent, 13.1 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.

The ministry survey also pointed to the fact that only 10.3 percent of elementary school and 13.3 percent of junior high school teachers record their work hours on time cards or other devices. Most others do not keep records of their hours, and any acknowledgment of their extra work by the management is often informal and casual, such as in early morning roll call meetings.

A media report in January showed that local governments across Japan, to help resolve this problem of teachers' long overtime, hired roughly 10,000 more teaching staff than under the national government program on their own budget in fiscal 2017. That is certainly good news. But, since there are 20,000 public elementary schools and 10,000 junior high schools in Japan, 10,000 more teachers means an addition of one teacher per every three public schools - not nearly enough to address the problem in any significant way.

Among ideas to resolving many teachers' overwork, the education ministry has suggested that teachers should be compensated for coaching the students' after-school sports and cultural activities with days off. Currently, teachers coach these activities not just on weekdays after school, but often on weekends and during holiday seasons without remuneration. A more long-term plan proposes hiring extra manpower for coaching of after-school activities instead of getting teachers to do the task. But where would the funding for that come from?

The ministry also suggests that additional manpower provided by local governments, boards of education, parents and other community volunteers could help with things like watching over students on their way to and from school as well as cleaning classrooms and other facilities so that teachers can be relieved of these tasks. Another responsibility that befalls teachers concerns underage students who may be out at night. Teachers sometimes have to deal with the police on such matters.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 14
Japan govt adopts bills to lower adult age to 18
The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted on Tuesday bills to amend the Civil Code and other laws to lower Japan's adult age from 20 to 18. (Jiji)
Mar 14
Tokyo's Tsukiji market receives 460-kilogram bluefin tuna
A bluefin tuna weighing as much as 460 kilograms from Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, arrived at the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo on Tuesday morning for auction. (Jiji)
Mar 14
Narita airport wins approval to expand hours for takeoffs and landings, but noise concerns remain
The operator of Narita airport agreed Tuesday with the Chiba Prefectural Government, surrounding municipalities and the transport ministry on a plan to expand the hours for landings and takeoffs in bid to enhance the functions of the international gateway - but some nearby residents are concerned about increased noise. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Classrooms go digital
Students may no longer need blackboards and notebooks. Starting in April, a junior high school in Tokyo will feature a digital classroom. (NHK)
Mar 14
Man bashes girl, 16, in head with hammer at JR Kameido Station
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for the male perpetrator who attacked a teenage girl with a hammer at a rail station in Koto Ward on Monday, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 14
46-year-old man, 16-year-old girl found dead in apparent suicide at love hotel
An unemployed 46-year-old man and a 16-year-old high school girl were found dead in the room of a love hotel in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, in what police believe was a joint suicide. (Japan Today)
Mar 14
Japan restaurant chain ordered to pay damages over raw-meat food poisoning deaths
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ordered restaurant chain operator Foods Forus Co. to pay ¥169 million ($1.58 million) to the families of three victims who died from food poisoning after eating raw meat at one of its barbecue restaurants in 2011. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Japan's overworked and underpaid teachers
The Teaching and Learning International Survey carried out by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2013 - to examine the working hours of public middle school teachers in 34 countries and regions - came as a shock. (Japan Times)
Mar 14
Ministry studies diaper disposal methods
Japan's infrastructure ministry is studying a system that will allow people to discard used diapers in the sewage system. (NHK)
Mar 14
Japanese city plans to boost int'l immigrants
A western Japanese city has unveiled a new plan to urge more foreigners to move there to halt the decline in its population. (NHK)