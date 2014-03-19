It's always fascinating to compare the little everyday differences between cultures, isn't it? Japanese style, particularly when it comes to architecture and interiors has certain very distinctive features that set it apart from Western design.

Looking at these differences as manifestations of an underlying worldview really helps us to understand both the advantages and disadvantages of the Japanese outlook. We look at the two most significant spaces in any home for an insight.

The Bedroom

Let's take the bedroom as the starting point since this is really a space which serves as the centre for most people's lives. The Japanese tradition for Minimalism generally ensures a very calm sort of room in which to collect one's thoughts and maintain focus on what's actually important in one's life. Now compare that to something like a cluttered New York loft with its wildly eclectic mix of pictures, objet d'art and the ordinary stuff of everyday life all arranged, or rather thrown together in a haphazard way! This sort of arrangement affords a broad and exciting perspective on life and a stimulating richness of texture comprised of numerous layers; but with it comes an often stressful disorder and sense of chaos.

In the bed itself we find another difference. The Japanese bed with its famously low design and lack of headboard presents a completely different atmosphere to the more grand verticality of something like a typical Victorian cast iron bed. The futon meanwhile is obviously a world apart again and creates a very different take on the place of sleep in the home. Whilst it allows for a space to be cleared during the day, an equally innovative space-saving solution would be something like the Ottoman bed. This sort of bed is derived from the furniture of the Ottoman Empire so has an interesting history behind it. The simple key to this design is that the mattress lifts from one end to reveal a hollow base unit perfect for storing linen, books and valuables. It's a totally different approach to bedroom design but a very nifty one that often makes great use of relatively cheap bed frames.

The Sitting Room

As a gathering point and place to relax in, again we see interesting contrasts here between Japanese design and Western counterparts. As with the bedrooms, there's that Minimalism present that makes for order and tranquillity -- again a real juxtaposition with the overly busy quality of many Western rooms. There's also that horizontality again with an emphasis on furniture that is broad and low to the ground rather than tall and ornate.

To sit on, or just off, the floor is very different to sitting above it. (It's also thought to be better for one's health in numerous ways.) Being raised off the floor gives one height and a sense of removal. A classic Western sofa actually creates a gap, both literal and psychological, between the sitter and the environment. Being set apart from the earth rather than being integrated with it as Japanese furniture does gives a subtly different worldview.