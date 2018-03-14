Ohi No.3 reactor back online
NHK -- Mar 15
Another Japanese nuclear reactor has been restarted following the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima in Japan.

The Number 3 reactor at the Ohi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture is run by Kansai Electric Power Company. It was reactivated on Wednesday afternoon following the removal of control rods that suppress atomic fission.

It is expected to reach criticality early on Thursday, begin power generation and transmission on Friday, and go into commercial operation in early April.

It is the 6th reactor at 4 nuclear power plants in Japan to be restarted under new regulatory requirements for commercial nuclear plants that were introduced after the serious accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

Two of the reactors are at the Takahama plant, located about 13 kilometers to the west of the Ohi plant. If both plants are damaged simultaneously by an earthquake or tsunami, efforts to respond to the disaster or evacuate residents could be disrupted.

Kansai Electric Power plans to restart the Number 4 reactor at Ohi in mid-May.

福井県にある関西電力の大飯原発3号機が4年半ぶりに再稼働しました。　福井県おおい町にある関西電力の大飯原発3号機は、14日午後5時に原子炉を起動して再稼働しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Mar 15
Man arrested after stabbing officials at Kanazawa city hall
A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at Kanazawa city hall in Ishikawa Prefecture, police said. (Japan Times)
Mar 15
United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan
United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan. (Japan Today)
Mar 15
New species of cherry tree in Japan named 'Kumanozakura'
Japan's Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute and the Wakayama prefectural government's forestry test station have given a new species of a wild cherry tree the Japanese name "Kumanozakura." (Jiji)
Mar 15
Former medical student gets 7 years for stabbing dentist at Tokyo hospital
A 31-year-old former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the attempted murder of a 41-year-old dentist at Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward last May. (Japan Today)
Mar 15
Ohi No.3 reactor back online
Another Japanese nuclear reactor has been restarted following the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima in Japan. (NHK)
Mar 15
Trainee from Vietnam used in nuclear decontamination work
A Japanese company used a Vietnamese trainee in work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive materials released by the March 2011 nuclear disaster without explanations about possible health hazards, it was learned Wednesday. (Jiji)
Mar 15
High court overturns ruling; acquits 3 over fatal elevator accident
A high court scrapped a lower court ruling Wednesday, acquitting an elevator maintenance company chairman and two others over an elevator accident in 2006 that killed a 16-year-old boy in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Mar 14
Japanese or Western? Traditional interior design compared to the West
It's always fascinating to compare the little everyday differences between cultures, isn't it? Japanese style, particularly when it comes to architecture and interiors has certain very distinctive features that set it apart from Western design. (newsonjapan.com)
Mar 14
Japan govt adopts bills to lower adult age to 18
The cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted on Tuesday bills to amend the Civil Code and other laws to lower Japan's adult age from 20 to 18. (Jiji)
Mar 14
Tokyo's Tsukiji market receives 460-kilogram bluefin tuna
A bluefin tuna weighing as much as 460 kilograms from Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, arrived at the Tsukiji wholesale food market in Tokyo on Tuesday morning for auction. (Jiji)