Japan's Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute and the Wakayama prefectural government's forestry test station have given a new species of a wild cherry tree the Japanese name "Kumanozakura."
The cherry tree, growing in the southern part of the Kii Peninsula in western Japan, is the first new species of the genus Cerasus in the country in some 100 years, the two groups said Tuesday.
The petals of Kumanozakura are mainly a light shade of red, similar to those of "Someiyoshino," and bloom earlier than those of the cultivated variety.
The leaves are egg-shaped and smaller than those of the "Yamazakura" and "Kasumizakura" wild cherry trees found in the region.
The two organizations classified the Kumanozakura as a new species from characteristics such as the short and hairless stem part at the root of the flower.
