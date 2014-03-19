United Airlines says it's investigating after mistakenly flying a Kansas family's dog to Japan.
They went to a cargo facility to pick up 10-year-old Irgo, a German shepherd, but were instead given a Great Dane. Swindle, of Wichita, Kansas, learned Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where the Great Dane was supposed to go.
Airline officials in Japan put Irgo on a flight back to Kansas City. It isn't clear when the dog will arrive.
Japan's Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute and the Wakayama prefectural government's forestry test station have given a new species of a wild cherry tree the Japanese name "Kumanozakura." (Jiji)
A 31-year-old former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the attempted murder of a 41-year-old dentist at Tokyo Medical and Dental University in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward last May. (Japan Today)
A Japanese company used a Vietnamese trainee in work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive materials released by the March 2011 nuclear disaster without explanations about possible health hazards, it was learned Wednesday. (Jiji)
A high court scrapped a lower court ruling Wednesday, acquitting an elevator maintenance company chairman and two others over an elevator accident in 2006 that killed a 16-year-old boy in Tokyo. (Japan Today)
It's always fascinating to compare the little everyday differences between cultures, isn't it? Japanese style, particularly when it comes to architecture and interiors has certain very distinctive features that set it apart from Western design. (newsonjapan.com)