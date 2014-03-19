Man arrested after stabbing officials at Kanazawa city hall
Japan Times -- Mar 15
A 33-year-old man in possession of knives was arrested Wednesday after stabbing four officials at Kanazawa city hall in Ishikawa Prefecture, police said.

Junichi Takahata was apprehended on the seventh floor of the city office after stabbing male and female employees in their 50s and 60s on the third floor and fifth floor shortly after 3 p.m.

The four officials sustained serious injuries but none of their conditions is life-threatening, according to the police.

14日午後、金沢市の金沢市役所で、職員ら4人が男に刺されました。男は身柄を確保されています。　午後3時すぎ、金沢市役所で「職員が男に刺された」と警察に通報がありました。警察によりますと、刺されたのは男女4人で、けがをしているということです。4人は病院に運ばれました。
News sources: Japan Times, ANNnewsCH
Mar 15
