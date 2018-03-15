Police in Japan received a record-high number of inquiries and reports about stalking and domestic violence last year.

The National Police Agency says the 23,079 inquiries and reports about stalking is the most since record-keeping began in 2000.

Police identified suspects and took action in 2,625 cases, down 63 cases from the year before.

94 cases concerned the act of incessantly sending messages via social networking services. Another 53 cases involved loitering around victims' homes. These acts are banned under a revised anti-stalking law that went into effect last year.

The agency also says there were over 72,455 inquiries and reports about domestic violence, a record high. Police identified suspects in over 8,422 of them, also the highest figure on record.

The agency is taking measures to prevent stalkers from repeating similar offenses. One step is to refer them to psychiatrists or counseling services.

It's also redoubling its efforts to safeguard victims in stalking and domestic violence cases.

ストーカー被害の相談件数が過去最悪を更新しました。 警察庁によりますと、去年1年間に寄せられたストーカー被害の相談件数は2年連続で増加して2万3079件となり、過去最悪を更新しました。