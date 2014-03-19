Japan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it is illegal to refuse an order to return a child under the Hague treaty to settle cross-border custody disputes, unless under exceptional circumstances.
The top court overturned a ruling by Nagoya High Court's Kanazawa branch, which dismissed a petition by a Japanese husband living in the United States requesting that his Japanese wife, a Japanese resident, return their U.S.-born second son living in the Asian country to the United States.
Making a judgment on such a refusal for the first time, the top court sent back the case to the high court.
The Japanese couple used to live in the United States together. As their relationship deteriorated, the wife returned to Japan in 2016 with the son, now 13.
Based on the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the husband sought the return of the son. But the wife refused a Tokyo Family Court order to hand over the son to the husband.
A car boarded by Eiichi Negishi, who won the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has caused an accident in Illinois, and his wife, Sumire, also in the vehicle, has died, sources including local police said Wednesday. (Jiji)
Japan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it is illegal to refuse an order to return a child under the Hague treaty to settle cross-border custody disputes, unless under exceptional circumstances. (Jiji)
Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for a 25-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a man to death with a dagger and injured his three children at their home in Osaka Prefecture in 2016. (Japan Times)
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)