Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology.

The government will revise screening standards under the aviation law to let drones fly beyond the operator's line of sight on distant islands and mountainous regions to speed commercial use.

Under the plan, businesses and individuals will be required to limit their flight areas and operate the aircraft at a safe position, speed and altitude.

Operators will not be allowed to fly over people's heads and will have to avoid other aircraft and trees. The government also plans to require launch centers to load and unload packages and create rules to prevent cargo from dropping and drones from being overloaded.

From fiscal 2018, the transport ministry will begin a debate on allowing drones in cities, with plans to allow flights as early as 2020. Given the need to navigate city streets lined with utility poles and tall buildings, the government will consider a new system to certify eligible drones and issue pilot licenses. Privacy and land rights will also be discussed.

Japan drew up rules on flying drones in 2015 after one laced with radioactive material was found on the roof of the prime minister's office. Under the current rules, with government permission that lasts up to a year, drones can be flown within the operator's line of sight.