A survey of 36 major Kyoto city hotels showed that foreigners accounted for 40.5 percent of their total guests in 2017, the highest figure recorded since the survey began in 2014.
Visitors from mainland China to the hotels accounted for the largest share, 23.9 percent, of total foreign guests. They were followed by guests from Taiwan (18 percent of the total), the United States (12.5 percent), South Korea (5 percent) and Hong Kong (4.7 percent).
Total occupancy rate for the hotels in 2017 was 88.8 percent. The busiest months were the cherry blossom viewing season in April, when the occupancy rate reached 94.6 percent, and the latter half of November, at 94.1 percent when the autumn colors were at their peak. The slowest period of the year was early January, when the occupancy rate dropped to 71.4 percent.
The percentage of mainland Chinese visitors peaked in August. The percentage of Taiwanese and South Korean guests peaked in February, while the percentage of Hong Kong visitors peaked in July. For Americans, June was the peak month.
With the exception of January, February, December, the second half of June and the second half of July, the monthly occupancy rate was 90 percent or above. The survey did not include many recently opened smaller boutique hotels or minpaku (private lodging) facilities.
The 40.5 percent figure for foreign guests is a 3.2 percentage point rise over the comparable figure for 2016. Kyoto city attributes it to an increase in the number of budget airline flights between Kansai airport and other cities, especially in Asia.
The operator of Narita airport agreed Tuesday with the Chiba Prefectural Government, surrounding municipalities and the transport ministry on a plan to expand the hours for landings and takeoffs in bid to enhance the functions of the international gateway - but some nearby residents are concerned about increased noise. (Japan Times)
If you've ever visited Tokyo Tower, one of the most famous landmarks in Japan's capital city, you've probably admired the expansive view from the viewing platforms, marvelled at the feat of engineering...and felt somewhat underwhelmed by the outdated interiors. (soranews24.com)
An entry ban for areas around a crater of Nakadake, one of the peaks comprising Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, was lifted on Wednesday, about three and a half years after it was imposed following a rise in the peak's volcanic activities. (Jiji)
As residents and tourists in Kyoto complain more about higher prices, hotel shortages and crowds at train stations, shrines and temples, Kansai’s corporate leaders are searching for ways to keep visitors coming. (Japan Times)
As more foreign travelers visit the historic Japanese capital of Kyoto crowded and delayed city buses have become a headache for local citizens, prompting traffic authorities to take steps to ensure smoother passenger services and encourage the use of subway lines. (Japan Times)
Japan has some amazing prison food, which should be no surprise. Inmates are served healthy, nutritious meals of grilled fish, salads, rice and soup - which are actually healthier than most school lunches around the world! Would you like to try what prisoners eat? There's a prison in Hokkaido that serves authentic meals to the public and that is where I went -- Abashiri. (ONLY in JAPAN)