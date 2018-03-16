A blackmail letter has been sent to a restaurant owned by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie.
Sources say the restaurant in Tokyo received the letter on Thursday. They say the writer threatens Akie Abe and the prime minister's mother. The staff contacted the police.
Opposition parties are turning up the heat on Abe's ruling party over the controversial sale of state-owned land to a school operator after the Finance Ministry admitted altering documents related to the land transaction.
Akie Abe was initially set to become the honorary principal of an elementary school that the operator planned to open on the site.
Opposition parties have been demanding that she give sworn testimony in the Diet. But the ruling parties continue to refuse the requests, saying the prime minister's wife has nothing to do with the document alterations.
Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code. (NHK)
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)