Japanese authorities have lowered volcanic alert levels for the 2 peaks of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, more than 7 weeks after the volcano erupted.

The mountain started spewing volcanic rocks suddenly on January 23rd, killing a Ground Self-Defense Force member who was training at a nearby ski slope. Seven other GSDF members and 4 civilian skiers were injured.

The Meteorological Agency issued an eruption alert level of 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 for the volcano. Local authorities restricted entry to the mountain.

On Friday, the agency lowered the alert level to 2 for Mount Motoshirane, one of the volcano's 2 peaks.

The agency says volcanic activities for this peak remain higher than before the January eruption. It says similarly powerful eruptions could occur again, and it advises people to watch for volcanic rocks that may fall within a kilometer of craters at the peak's summit.

The town of Kusatsu at the foot of the mountain has scaled back the no-entry zone from roughly 2 kilometers from the craters to 1.

The town office plans to open a scenic mountain route and other trekking paths to tourists from mid-April.

For the other peak, Mount Shirane and Yugama, the agency lowered the alert level to 1, which means people merely need to be aware that it is an active volcano. The agency is warning of the possibility of minor spewing of volcanic ash within about 500 meters of the crater at its summit.

