Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code.

The banks are Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho Bank.

The head of the Japanese Bankers Association says QR code standards currently differ among providers.

That means retailers must install multiple systems.

IT giant Rakuten and social networking service provider LINE have already introduced their own QR payment systems.