GoPro on sushi conveyor belt accidentally gives beautiful peek into normal Japanese life

YouTuber TkyoSam recently uploaded a video where he put his go-pro on an empty plate at Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi chain restaurant.

Standard QR payment system planned (NHK) Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code.

Volcanic alert lowered at Mt. Motoshirane (NHK) Japanese authorities have lowered volcanic alert levels for the 2 peaks of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, more than 7 weeks after the volcano erupted.

Tokyo: Man swindled women with 'mistress contract' scams (tokyoreporter.com) Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network