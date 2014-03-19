The government on Friday announced a total ban on technical trainees from abroad carrying out work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive material.
The decision came after a Vietnamese trainee was recently found to have taken part in decontamination work in areas affected by the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant without being given an adequate explanation by his employer.
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference that decontamination work goes against the purpose of the Technical Intern Training Program, which is meant to give foreign workers opportunities to acquire skills in Japan.
Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code. (NHK)
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)