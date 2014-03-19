Japan bans use of foreign trainees for nuclear decontamination work
Japan Times -- Mar 17
The government on Friday announced a total ban on technical trainees from abroad carrying out work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive material.

The decision came after a Vietnamese trainee was recently found to have taken part in decontamination work in areas affected by the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant without being given an adequate explanation by his employer.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference that decontamination work goes against the purpose of the Technical Intern Training Program, which is meant to give foreign workers opportunities to acquire skills in Japan.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
Mar 17
GoPro on sushi conveyor belt accidentally gives beautiful peek into normal Japanese life
YouTuber TkyoSam recently uploaded a video where he put his go-pro on an empty plate at Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi chain restaurant. (soranews24.com)
Mar 17
Japan bans use of foreign trainees for nuclear decontamination work
The government on Friday announced a total ban on technical trainees from abroad carrying out work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive material. (Japan Times)
Mar 17
Dressing Japan's schoolkids gets dearer as wool prices spike
Prices of school uniforms are on the rise in Japan, due to sharply climbing wool prices and changing fashion trends in neighboring China. (Nikkei)
Mar 17
Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa marries member of idol group V6
Prizewinning Japanese actress Rie Miyazawa and Go Morita, member of Japanese male idol group V6, announced Friday that they have married. (Japan Today)
Mar 17
Standard QR payment system planned
Smartphone users in Japan may soon start enjoying a faster and easier shopping experience. The country's 3 major banks say they're going to join hands to standardize a single payment system using QR code. (NHK)
Mar 17
Volcanic alert lowered at Mt. Motoshirane
Japanese authorities have lowered volcanic alert levels for the 2 peaks of Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, more than 7 weeks after the volcano erupted. (NHK)
Mar 17
Blackmail letter sent to Abe's wife
A blackmail letter has been sent to a restaurant owned by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie. (NHK)
Mar 17
Bob Dylan to perform at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said. (Kyodo)
Mar 17
Tokyo: Man swindled women with 'mistress contract' scams
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man who is suspected of swindling multiple women by posing as the son of the president of a talent agency, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Mar 16
Japan to open its skies to commercial drones
Japan will begin allowing commercial drones to deliver packages in remote areas this summer with a view to urban operation in a few years as labor-strapped companies look to take advantage of the technology. (Nikkei)