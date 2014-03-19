The government on Friday announced a total ban on technical trainees from abroad carrying out work to decontaminate areas tainted with radioactive material.

The decision came after a Vietnamese trainee was recently found to have taken part in decontamination work in areas affected by the 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant without being given an adequate explanation by his employer.

Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa told a news conference that decontamination work goes against the purpose of the Technical Intern Training Program, which is meant to give foreign workers opportunities to acquire skills in Japan.