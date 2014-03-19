Bob Dylan to perform at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival in July
Kyodo -- Mar 17
American rocker and songwriter Bob Dylan will perform at the Fuji Rock Festival in July, his first appearance in Japan since receiving the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature, the event's organizer said.

Bob Dylan and his band will be among artists on the lineup for the festival to be held July 27-29, 2018, at the Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture. Other prominent performers include Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D, Skrillex, Vampire Weekend and Sakanaction.

It will be Bob Dylan's 101st performance in Japan, 40 years since his first tour in the country, according to the organizer.

News source: Kyodo
