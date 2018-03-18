Barack Obama's office says the former US President will arrive in Japan on March 25. It will be Obama's first trip to the country since his presidency ended.

Obama's office announced Saturday that he will be in Tokyo to attend an international conference.

Obama last travelled to Japan while president in May 2016 and made a stop in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima. That visit gave a boost to the campaign for a world without nuclear arms.

In a shift, his successor Donald Trump is taking a harder line on nuclear weapons policy. Trump has also reversed a number of other Obama policies, including withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal and the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The former president will be in Singapore on Monday for a discussion with young leaders of Southeast Asian countries. He will then visit New Zealand and Australia to meet their prime ministers before travelling to Japan.