Workers have replaced a lightning-damaged shachihoko roof ornament on a castle in Inuyama City, central Japan.

The ornament, in the style of a killer whale, is one of two on the roof of the tenshu-kaku tower of Inuyama Castle, which is designated a national treasure.

A ceramics maker in Nara Prefecture created a replacement at the request of the city. Workers spent 3 weeks installing it.

At a ceremony on Saturday, the head of a local foundation thanked people for their contribution. A group of 150 visitors took photos.