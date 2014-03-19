Residents of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday offered flowers in remembrance of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl who was murdered allegedly by a neighbor nearly one year ago.
The municipal authority set up an altar with a photo of a smiling Le Thi Nhat Linh in a community hall near the victim's home.
"I am glad that (the local government) did what it could to commemorate my daughter. I would like to thank citizens and officials in the city," said Le Anh Hao, the 35-year-old father of the girl.
"I remember the case every time I go near the elementary school (which the victim attended). It is really a pity," said 78-year-old Chieko Watanabe after offering white flowers.
Holding a bouquet, 11-year-old Haruna Odakura visited the altar with her father and said "I feel sorry," while staring at Linh's photo. The altar will be in place through the end of this month.
Linh went missing on her way to school on the morning of March 24 last year and was found dead two days later near a drainage ditch in the Chiba city of Abiko.
In April, police arrested Yasumasa Shibuya, 46, who was heading the parents' association at the girl's elementary school, on suspicion of abandoning her body.
