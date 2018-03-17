Tokyo Metropolitan Police plan to arrest a man claiming to be the former boyfriend of a woman found stabbed to death in Tama City on Friday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun

At around 8:15 p.m., a resident of an apartment building the Suwa area found the woman collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound to the neck at the entrance of an exterior stairwell. The woman, subsequently identified as Mihoko Ueda, a 26-year-old temporary worker, was confirmed dead at a hospital about 90 minutes later.

At around 2:00 a.m. the following morning, the man claiming to be Ueda's boyfriend turned himself over to a police box in Yokohama's Kohoku Ward. The man, 29, who was in possession of knife, told police that he stabbed Ueda.

Though the knife was not blood-stained, the Tama Chuo Police Station expects to arrest him on suspicion of murder upon further questioning.

Ueda lived in a building near where her body was found. Her mobile phone and bag were found at the scene, according to police.

An examination of security camera footage taken at the building where the crime took place shows a man dressed in black following her around. Police are investigating whether that man is the same person who turned surrendered on Saturday.

東京・多摩市で26歳の女性が刃物で刺されて殺害された事件で、警視庁は自首してきた元交際相手の29歳の男を逮捕しました。 横浜市鶴見区の鈴木浩章容疑者は16日午後8時すぎ、多摩市諏訪のマンションで派遣社員の上田真由華さんの首を刃物で切り付けて殺害した疑いが持たれています。